Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 24, 2021: Win IFB Dishwasher News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As usual, the online retailer Amazon India has taken the daily quiz contest live for today since midnight. Being a mobile-only quiz contest, it is live only on the app on Android and iOS and now on the website of the e-commerce portal. You can take part in it from 12 AM to 11:59 PM everyday to be eligible to win the prize.

Today, the Amazon quiz contest lets you win an IFB Dishwasher. You can head on to the Amazon app on your smartphone to play it. If you do not have an Amazon app, then you can download it on your Android or iOS smartphone and then create an Amazon account or log in to it.

Now, open the app and search for Funzone on the search bar of the app or scroll down to find the Funzone section. Once you enter into this section, you just have to scroll down to find the daily quiz contest. From here, you can answer the set of five questions that are asked. Once you provide correct answers to all these questions, then you will be able to enter the pool of lucky draw, wherein you could be chosen as the winner and receive the IFB Dishwasher as the prize.

Notably, Amazon will announce the winner later this week and there is a process that the winner has to follow to claim the prize. Check out the terms and conditions and frequently asked questions regarding the daily quiz at the bottom of the Funzone section for the same.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 24, 2021

As you need to provide correct answers to all these questions asked in the daily quiz, here we have listed the same.

Question 1: The film Nomadland, stars which of these actresses in the lead role, who has won two Academy Awards?

Answer: Frances Mcdormand

Question 2: In a recent international friendly match, the Indian football team suffered a 0-6 defeat against which nation?

Answer: UAE

Question 3: Who are Leica and Trinity, who show how to wear a face mask properly in a trending video shared by Cincinnati Children's Hospital?

Answer: Two dogs

Question 4: What star is depicted on this country's flag?

Answer: Star of David

Question 5: What is the name given to this fruit?

Answer: Passion Fruit

