Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April, 28 2021: Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon India has hosted yet another fresh daily quiz contest as it is a new day full of hopes. Today, April 28, 2021, 10 fortunate winners of the Amazon quiz contest will be able to win an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 15,000. Notably, the quiz contests hosted by the online retailer helps users develop their general knowledge and IQ quotient further.

Similar to the recent daily quiz contests, today's contest is also live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 1L59 PM. You just have to provide correct answers to the set of five questions that are asked on the Amazon app to be eligible to win the prize. Once you provide the correct answers, you will be chosen for the lucky draw, wherein you might be declared a winner among nine others.

Do keep in mind that today two winners will be select as winners. These two winners will be chosen based on the lucky draw from the many users who will provide correct answers to all five questions that are asked during the April 28, 2021 daily quiz contest.

Amazon Quiz April 28, 2021 Answers

As mentioned above, you need to provide correct answers for the daily quiz contest. You can check out the answers from here so that you get a chance to take part in the lucky draw.

Question 1: On The Occasion Of National Maritime Day In India, Observed On April 5th, An Award Named What Is Presented?

Answer: Varuna

Question 2: Recently, Which Of These Vaccines Was Denied Emergency Use Authorization In India By The Government's Subject Expert Committee?

Answer: Sputnik- V

Question 3: Which Organisation Headquartered In Vienna, Agreed To Gradually Ease Its Oil Output Cuts From May Onwards?

Answer: OPEC

Question 4: The Defending Olympic Champion In Women's Singles In This Sport Is From Which Country?

Answer: Spain

Question 5: In The Marvel Cinematic Universe, This Superhero Is NOT Alive During The Timeline Of Which Of These Movies?

Answer: Spiderman: Far From Home

As we know earlier, this is only an app-based quiz contest and you cannot take part it in from the Amazon website. You need to download and install the Amazon app register or log in or create an account to pay the quiz contest and win the attractive rewards.

