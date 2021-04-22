Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 22, 2021: Win Sony DSLR News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon Quiz for today is live for the users of its app and rewarding winners with attractive prizes such as gadgets or cash in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Today's winners stand a chance to win a Sony DSLR camera. The quiz is live now and players who answer all five questions correctly can enter the winning pool.

Now, the Amazon quiz contest for today, April 22, 2021, is already live from 12 AM. Unlike before, it is a 24 hours quiz contest and will be live until 11:59 PM today, which means you still have a chance to answer the questions correctly and win a Sony DSLR. Before playing the Amazon Quiz, there are a few rules to bear in mind.

Firstly, the Amazon Quiz can be played only on the app. In case you don't have the Amazon app, you can download it from Google Play or App Store. Next, you will need to log in with your Amazon account or sign up to create a new one.

As you need to provide the right answers for the Amazon quiz contest to be eligible to win the prize, here we have come up with the same for today's set of questions.

Question 1: Which Indian Won The BBC India Sportswoman Of The Year Award For 2020?

Answer: Koneru Humpy

Question 2: As Of March 2021, Tirath Singh Rawat Is Serving As The Chief Minister Of Which State?

Answer: Uttarakhand

Question 3: In March 2021, Which Company Successfully Tested A Blockchain Transaction In Space Using Danish Space Firm GomSpace's Satellites?

Answer: JP Morgan

Question 4: In Which Country Will You See The Most Number Of People Riding This Particular Vehicle? (Measured Per Capita)

Answer: Netherlands

Question 5: Botanically What Kind Of Fruit Is This?

Answer: Berry

That's it! You just have to download the Amazon app on your Android or iOS smartphone and create an account or login into your existing account to play the daily quiz. Also, there are several other contests such as April Carnival, spin and win and other quiz contests that are live currently under the Funzone section in the Amazon app.

