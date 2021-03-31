Just In
- 45 min ago Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30,000mAh 18W Lands On Crowdfunding Page: Not Allowed On Flights
-
- 4 hrs ago Amazon World Backup Day 2021: Discounts Offer On Best Hard Disk
- 12 hrs ago Oppo A54 4G With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Goes Official: Price, Specifications
- 13 hrs ago How To Block Spam Calls On Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vi Network
Don't Miss
- News India invited as guest nation to G7 meeting by UK: MEA Spokesperson
- Movies Kangana Ranaut Praises Sanya Malhotra’s Performance In Pagglait, Says ‘Glad People Are Recognising Her Talent’
- Sports Eight members of Indian boxing squad in Turkey test positive for COVID, 7 to return after recovery
- Finance Now You Can Soon Buy 1, 2gms Gold Coins Under New Indian Gold Coin Scheme
- Automobiles Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 2021 Launch Delayed Again: New Timeline Revealed!
- Lifestyle Why Watermelon Juice is An Excellent Refreshing Drink For Summer
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In South India In April 2021
- Education University Of Dundee Scholarship 2021: Apply For GREAT Scholarships Before May 7
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 31, 2021: Here's Your Chance To Win Sony DSLR
Amazon Quiz for today is live for the users of its app and rewarding winners with attractive prizes such as gadgets or cash in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Today's winners stand a chance to win a Sony DSLR camera. The quiz is live now and players who answer all five questions correctly can enter the winning pool.
Now, the Amazon quiz contest for today, March 31, 2021, is already live from 12 AM. Unlike before, it is a 24 hours quiz contest and will be live until 11:59 PM today, which means you still have a chance to answer the questions correctly and win a Sony DSLR. Before playing the Amazon Quiz, there are a few rules to bear in mind.
Firstly, the Amazon Quiz can be played only on the app. In case you don't have the Amazon app, you can download it from Google Play or App Store. Next, you will need to log in with your Amazon account or sign up to create a new one.
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 31, 2021
As you need to provide the right answers for the Amazon quiz contest to be eligible to win the prize, here we have come up with the same for today's set of questions.
Question 1: Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor' is a memoir by which actor?
Answer: Kabir Bedi
Question 2: Space Enterprise Encouragement & Development (SEED) is a new initiative by which Indian organisation?
Answer: ISRO
Question 3: Which singer's debut single "Drivers License" broke the Spotify record for the most streams for a song in its first week?
Answer: Olivia Rodrigo
Question 4: The method of preparing coffee so as to produce these beautiful patterns is known as what?
Answer: Latte Art
Question 5: Where will you find these Twin Towers?
Answer: Kuala Lumpur
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
16,600
-
31,600
-
55,699
-
10,280
-
18,805
-
25,709
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425