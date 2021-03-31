Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 31, 2021: Here's Your Chance To Win Sony DSLR News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon Quiz for today is live for the users of its app and rewarding winners with attractive prizes such as gadgets or cash in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Today's winners stand a chance to win a Sony DSLR camera. The quiz is live now and players who answer all five questions correctly can enter the winning pool.

Now, the Amazon quiz contest for today, March 31, 2021, is already live from 12 AM. Unlike before, it is a 24 hours quiz contest and will be live until 11:59 PM today, which means you still have a chance to answer the questions correctly and win a Sony DSLR. Before playing the Amazon Quiz, there are a few rules to bear in mind.

Firstly, the Amazon Quiz can be played only on the app. In case you don't have the Amazon app, you can download it from Google Play or App Store. Next, you will need to log in with your Amazon account or sign up to create a new one.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 31, 2021

As you need to provide the right answers for the Amazon quiz contest to be eligible to win the prize, here we have come up with the same for today's set of questions.

Question 1: Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor' is a memoir by which actor?

Answer: Kabir Bedi

Question 2: Space Enterprise Encouragement & Development (SEED) is a new initiative by which Indian organisation?

Answer: ISRO

Question 3: Which singer's debut single "Drivers License" broke the Spotify record for the most streams for a song in its first week?

Answer: Olivia Rodrigo

Question 4: The method of preparing coffee so as to produce these beautiful patterns is known as what?

Answer: Latte Art

Question 5: Where will you find these Twin Towers?

Answer: Kuala Lumpur

