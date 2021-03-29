Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 29, 2021: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is known for hosting the daily quiz contest that rewards users with lucrative prizes. Likewise, the e-commerce retailer is hosting a daily quiz today, March 29, 2021 as well. In today's quiz, you will be asked five questions and you can answer these questions from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. While the winner will be declared later, the prize for today's daily quiz contest on Amazon is Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

As usual, there will be five questions and you need to provide the right answers to be eligible to enter the winning pool. Once you answer these questions correctly, you will be taken for the lucky draw. If you are selected in the lucky draw, then you will be fortunate enough to win an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 5,000.

Given that you need to provide correct answers to these questions, you might be looking forward to try your luck at the same. In that case, we at Gizbot are here to help you with the correct answers to the Amazon quiz contest for March 29, 2021.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 29, 2021

Here are the correct answers for all the five questions asked in today's quiz contest on the Amazon app.

Question 1: The recently released book 'Maverick Messiah' is the political biography of which former Indian Chief Minister?

Answer: NT Rama Rao

Question 2: On 12th February 2021, Tetsushi Sakamoto was appointed as the Japanese Minister of what?

Answer: Loneliness

Question 3: What is INS Karanj, recently commissoned by the Indian Navy?

Answer: Submarine

Question 4: Which AI assistant is present in this device by Amazon?

Answer: Alexa

Question 5: Which of these is a sports franchise located in this capital city?

Answer: All of these

Note that you need to take part in the Amazon quiz contest only via your mobile. So, download the Android or iOS version of the app on your smartphone and login with your Amazon account to be eligible to win the prize. Why wait? Head on to the Amazon app and start playing the quiz contest right away.

Best Mobiles in India