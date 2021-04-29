Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 29, 2021: Win LG Washing Machine News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon Quiz for today is live for the users of its app and rewarding winners with attractive prizes such as gadgets or cash in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Today's winners stand a chance to win an LG Washing Machine. The quiz is live now and players who answer all five questions correctly can enter the winning pool.

Now, the Amazon quiz contest for today, April 29, 2021, is already live from 12 AM. Unlike before, it is a 24 hours quiz contest and will be live until 11:59 PM today, which means you still have a chance to answer the questions correctly and win an LG Washing Machine. Before playing the Amazon Quiz, there are a few rules to bear in mind.

Firstly, the Amazon Quiz can be played only on the app. In case you don't have the Amazon app, you can download it from Google Play or App Store. Next, you will need to log in with your Amazon account or sign up to create a new one.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 29, 2021

As you need to provide the correct answers to take part in the lucky draw and win the prize, here we have listed all questions and answers asked in today's quiz contest. If you answer correctly, you get a chance to win the LG washing machine as mentioned above.

Question 1: The steam engine of the first passenger train in India, will be installed in the premises of which railway station?

Answer: Thane railway station

Question 2: Nearly 70% of the 85000 H-1B visas, issued every year by the USA are used by professionals from which country?

Answer: India

Question 3: Which of these cricketers has received the Thar SUV courtesy Anand Mahindra, in return he sent his signed Gabba Test debut jersey?

Answer: T Natarajan

Question 4: In which of these Thor movies does this character have a major role?

Answer: Thor: Ragnarok

Question 5: This is the only eagle that is solely native to which continent?

Answer: North America

That's it! You can provide these answers and try your luck to know if you will win an LG Washing Machine.

