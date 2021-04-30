Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 30, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A new week starts afresh with a new set of questions from Amazon India. Those who are interested in trying their luck at winning enticing prizes from the e-commerce portal can head on to the mobile app and answer these questions. The Amazon daily quiz contest is live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 11:59 PM and interested users can take part in it only via the mobile app and not the website.

Today, April 30, 2021, the Amazon quiz contest will reward the winner with Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The e-commerce giant will announce the winner tomorrow from the Quiz Contest Winners section and should claim the prize within seven days.

Do note that answering all the five questions asked in the quiz contest doesn't make you a winner. It is just an eligibility criterion to enter the lucky draw from where the winner will be picked. You will be declared a winner only if you are chosen in the lucky draw as well.

As you need to answer all the questions asked by Amazon India correctly to enter the lucky draw, here we have listed the questions and answers for today's quiz contest. Check out the same for April 30, 2021 to try your luck and win the prize of Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Question 1: Argyreia sharadchandrajii' a new species of plant discovered in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district has been named after whom?

Answer: Sharad Pawar

Question 2: Jofra Archer in the 2021 squad for which IPL franchise, is likely to miss the first 4 matches of the season?

Answer: Rajasthan Royals

Question 3: Which famous movie personality has been announced as the latest recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award?

Answer: Rajanikanth

Question 4: The company whose logo has been taken here, takes its name from a scientist born in which present day country?

Answer: Croatia

Question 5: Identify this animal also known as the gnu

Answer: Wildebeest

That's it! These are the general knowledge questions and the correct answers to the same for today's quiz contest on Amazon India. Why wait? Just go ahead and try your luck by answering the daily contest questions for today.

