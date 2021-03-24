Just In
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 24, 2021: Win Amazon Pay Balance Of Rs. 15,000
The online retailer Amazon India comes up with numerous discounts and offers for the benefit of its users. In addition to these, the retailer also hosts quiz contests that let users win attractive prizes. Today, Amazon is hosting a daily quiz contest as usual and it is live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. In today's quiz contest, you will be able to win an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 15,000.
As usual, there will be a lucky draw to decide the winner. You can enter the lucky draw and be eligible to win the prize only if you answer all the questions correctly. Usually, the questions asked will be based on general knowledge and current affairs.
Having said that, you need to know the correct answers to these questions. If you are wondering to know what the correct answers are for the set of questions asked on Amazon today, then take a look at the answers we have provided.
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 24, 2021
Take a look at the Amazon quiz contest answers for today, March 24 from here.
Question 1: Dhubri-Phulbari bridge, slated to be the longest bridge in India, will connect Assam to which other state?
Answer: Meghalaya
Question 2: Giorgi Gakharia served as the Prime Minister of which country from 8 September 2019 to 18 February 2021?
Answer: Georgia
Question 3: Which car company has launched a Transformer-like robocar dubbed as TIGER X-1?
Answer: Hyundai
Question 4: What are these fruits called after they are dried naturally in the sun without undergoing any fermentation process?
Answer: Prunes
Question 5: Which of these following brands have this object in its logo?
Answer: Rolex
These are the answers for the Amazon quiz contest today. Do make sure to provide these answers to be eligible to win the prize of Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
