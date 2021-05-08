Want To Win Bose Soundbar? Check Out Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 8, 2021 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India hosts a slew of discounts and offers for its users who are interested in buying products at a low price. Besides this, the online retailer rewards users by providing cashbacks. In addition to these, Amazon also hosts several quiz contests and spin and win contests under the Funzone section.

One of them is the daily quiz contest wherein users can win attractive products and cash rewards. Today, May 8, 2021, the Amazon quiz contest will let users win a Bose Soundbar as the prize. It will be live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 11:59 PM.

Usually, five questions will be asked as a part of the daily quiz. These questions will be based on general knowledge and the winner (s) will get a chance to win the prize on being selected as the fortunate one in the subsequent lucky draw.

Note that many people might provide correct answers to all these questions. All those who answer the questions correctly will be eligible to take part in the lucky draw. Finally, the person who is picked in the same will be declared the winner later. You can get to know the winner from the Funzone Winners section.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 8, 2021

As you might want to know the correct answers for today's quiz contest to be able to try your chance at winning the prize, here we have listed the same.

Question 1: Which of these organisations is setting up space technology incubation centers in the NITs?

Answer: ISRO

Question 2: Punith G. R. from Mandya, Karnataka has recently entered the record books for creating a massive rangoli shaped as which automobile?

Answer: Mahindra Thar

Question 3: Who, an avid golfer since his retirement from international cricket, has been inducted into the board of Professional Golf Tour of India?

Answer: Kapil Dev

Question 4: In which country was the Sake flavoured variant of this chocolate launched?

Answer: Japan

Question 5: In an ironic twist, a person of what profession created this sweet sugary item?

Answer: Dentist

That's it! These are the questions and answers asked in today's Amazon quiz contest via the online retailer's app to check your luck.

