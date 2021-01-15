Amazon Quiz Contest For January 15: Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon quiz contest for January 15 is now live and will go on until 12 PM today. If you provide the correct answers to the quiz contest, then you will be one of the participants to take part in the lucky draw and get a prize reward worth Rs. 25,000 as Amazon Pay balance.

Notably, the Amazon quiz contest questions will be based on general knowledge as usual. If you are looking forward to get the correct answers for today's questions, then here we list the same for you.

January 15 Amazon Quiz Contest Answers

Check out all the Amazon quiz contest answers for January 15 over here.

Question 1: Koilwar Bridge, officially Abdul Bari Bridge, was recently opened to the public in which Indian state?

Answer: Bihar

Question 2: Under Project Loon, Google aims to provide high-speed internet connectivity in "remote and rural areas" using what?

Answer: Helium-filled balloons

Question 3: Which country announced mission Beresheet 2, intended to land a spacecraft on the Moon in 2024?

Answer: Israel

Question 4: Name this dish, a favorite of Nehru, Khrushchev and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

Answer: Butter Chicken

Question 5: Name of this dinosaur comes from two Greek words meaning what

Answer: Tyrant lizard

Amazon Quiz Contest January 15 Details

If you want to play the Amazon quiz contest for today and get Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance in your account, then you need to download the app as you cannot play it on the web version. Once you download the Amazon app, you need to scroll down to the Amazon Quiz 15 January banner. From here, you can start answering the quiz questions. Do keep in mind that the winners of the lucky draw will be announced later today while the quiz contest will be live until 12 PM.

