Amazon Quiz Contest Answers January 18: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Well, we have headed towards an all-new week and here we have another daily quiz contest from Amazon. The online retailer has been announcing new quiz contests on a daily basis that will be live from 8 AM to 12 PM. There will be a set of five questions based on general knowledge and current affairs.

Today, on January 18, you can answer the Amazon quiz contest and get a chance to win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The winner will be chosen after a lucky draw and will be announced later in the day. If you wanted to know the correct answers for the Amazon quiz contest for today, check out the same here.

Amazon Quiz Contest January 18 Answers

Check out the answers to the Amazon quiz contest for today.

Question 1: Recently released by Om Birla, 'The Shaurya Unbound' is a book about the valour of which of these forces?

Answer: CRPF

Question 2: Which company recently announced they will set up 'the world's largest scooter factory' in Hosur, Tamil Nadu?

Answer: Ola

Question 3: Alex Olmedo, who recently passed away, was a tennis champion from which country?

Answer: Peru

Question 4: These birds are symbols of what in many cultures around the world?

Answer: Happiness

Question 5: This news company is headquartered in which country?

Answer: UK

How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest January 18

For the uninitiated, the Amazon quiz contest will be available only on the mobile app. If you are not using the app, then you should download and install the same on your Android or iOS device from the respective app store. Now, create or log in to your Amazon account to play the daily quiz contest and win exciting prizes every day. The winner will be chosen on answering all the questions correctly and getting selected via the lucky draw.

