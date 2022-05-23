Amazon Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G quiz is live on the e-commerce portal's app. This is one of the major quiz contests related to Realme smartphones hosted by Amazon India. Notably, the Realme smartphone was recently launched in India and has been listed for sale in the country.

As a part of this quiz contest, the online retailer Amazon India will provide a prize of Rs. 10,000 to as many as 10 winners. The prize money will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account. This balance can be used to purchase products via the online retailer and pay bills and recharge mobile or DTH.

Amazon Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Quiz Contest

The Amazon Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G quiz is listed under the Funzone section as the other quiz contests. With this quiz contest, Amazon tests the knowledge of participants about the Narzo 50 Pro 5G smartphone that was launched recently in India alongside the Narzo 50 5G. This quiz contest went live on May 20 on Amazon India and will be hosted until June 10.

From the several hundreds of thousands of participants, a slew of 10 participants will be chosen based on a lucky draw. To enter the lucky draw, it is important to answer all questions correctly within five seconds for each question.

Amazon Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Quiz Answers

Having said that, here is a list of the questions and correct answers. Check out the Amazon Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G quiz answers to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and win Rs. 10,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

Question 1: Which processor does the Narzo 50 Pro 5G have?

Answer: Dimensity 920 5G

Question 2: The tagline for the Narzo 50 5G series is ...

Answer: Mighty 5G. Game On

Question 3: The AnTuTu score for Narzo 50 5G is 496670

Answer: True

Question 4: When was Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G launched?

Answer: May 18, 2022

Question 5: With Narzo 50 Pro 5G, you get 50% charge in 31 minutes. True or False?

Answer: True

Do keep in mind that Amazon will verify the participants before crediting the prize money to their Amazon Pay Balance account. To participate in this Amazon Daily Spin and Win quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well.

Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon Xiaomi TV quiz under the 'Games from top brands' section. Here, you can tap on the banner of the Realme 50 Pro 5G quiz banner. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.

Best Mobiles in India