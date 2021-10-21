Amazon Realme Narzo 50 Series Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon Realme Narzo 50 Series quiz is live on the e-commerce portal's app. This is one of the major quiz contests related to Realme smartphones hosted by Amazon India. Notably, these Realme smartphones have been listed for sale on Flipkart since their debut in the market, but the situation has been changing dynamically.

Now, even Amazon India has started selling these devices and the Realme Narzo 50 Series quiz has been hosted on this account. As a part of this quiz contest, the online retailer Amazon India will provide a prize of Rs. 10,000 to as many as 20 winners. The prize money will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account.

Amazon Realme Narzo 50 Series Quiz Contest

The Amazon Realme Narzo 50 Series quiz is listed under the Funzone section as the other quiz contests. With this quiz contest, Amazon tests the knowledge of participants about the Narzo 50 series smartphones including Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i. Amidst the festive season, this quiz contest went live on October 15 on Amazon India and will be hosted until November 18.

From the several hundreds of thousands of participants, a slew of 20 participants will be chosen based on a lucky draw. To enter the lucky draw, it is important to answer all questions correctly within five seconds for each question.

Amazon Realme Narzo 50 Series Quiz Answers

Having said that, here is a list of the questions and correct answers. Check out the Amazon Realme Narzo 50 Series quiz answers to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and win Rs. 10,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

Question 1: Which are the Latest launches from Realme Narzo?

Answer: Both a and b

Question 2: realme Narzo 50A has a __MP Triple AI Camera?

Answer: 50MP

Question 3: realme Narzo 50A has which of the following features?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: realme Narzo 50i has which of the following features?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: What are the ways to save on the latest realme Narzo 50 series mobiles?

Answer: All of the above

Do keep in mind that Amazon will verify the participants before crediting the prize money to their Amazon Pay Balance account.

