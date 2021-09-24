Realme Narzo 50A: The Good, The Bad, And The X-Factor

The Narzo 50A is one of the variants packed with a 50MP AI triple-camera module. This camera module is borrowed from the recently launched Realme 8i. But, this Narzo 50A isn't an entire rip-off of the Realme 8i. The design as well as its features differ.

Speaking of the prices, the base model is priced at Rs. 11,499, while for the other high-end model you have to shell out Rs. 12,499. But, how well does the Realme Narzo 50A justifies its price tag and fairs against the competitions? We have tried to lay down our initial feedback that will also help you decide if you should buy or skip it.

Realme Narzo 50A: The Good

Mid-Range Gaming MediaTek Gaming Chipset

The Realme Narzo 50A doesn't bring an entirely new processor to the table. But, the processor used is the Helio G85 SoC which the company has already used on several of its mid-range offerings.

The octa-core chipset has a 2.0GHz clock speed and has Mali G52 GPU support. This chipset is capable of handling daily tasks with ease. We have tested the performance with other Realme handsets running on this same processor and can say you wouldn't have any issues with multitasking and running heavy apps.

Massive 6,000mAh Battery

One of the important aspects that users look out for while buying a new smartphone is the battery. We have seen Realme equipping its devices with bigger batteries supporting fast charging speeds.

The same is the case with the Realme Narzo 50A. The handset packs a beefy 6,000 mAh battery unit which is expected to last over a day with a single charge.

While we are yet to test the full battery potential, we were able to get over six hours of backup during initial usage. The fast charging speed here is 18W which takes over an hour for a full refuel.

Realme Narzo 50A: The Bad

It's All Bulky

The Realme Narzo 50A brings an appealing striped design but has a bulky form factor which deducts some pointers from the design aspect. The back panel has a textured surface and a wide square-shaped camera module which also embeds a circular fingerprint scanner for security.

This is one unique design approach which the company has used for its budget phone. The scanner has been quick with unlocking the phone and accurate as well. If only the device offered a slim profile, it would have allowed for a premium feel.

Standard HD+ Display A Mismatch

The Realme Narzo 50A has features a 6.5-inch tall display that supports 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The panel further supports an 88.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and has 570 nits peak brightness.

The panel is bright outdoors making content viewing easier under direct sunlight. However, the standard 720p screen resolution and 60Hz refresh rate don't entirely compliment the remaining mid-range features offered by this handset.

Realme itself has experimented with a 90Hz 720P panel on budget smartphones. If not for a higher refresh rate, the resolution could have been upgraded.

Realme Narzo 50A: The X-Factor

The Realme Narzo 50A's biggest highlight is its 50MP AI triple-rear camera setup. Realme already has used this primary camera on the Realme 8i which is another recent mid-range gaming phone by the company. The main camera has an f/.8 aperture and 10X Digital Zoom.

It is combined with a 2MP B&W sensor and a 2MP macro sensor both of which have an f/2.4 aperture. The camera performance initially is good. The detailing captured by the main camera is good.

You get multiple shooting modes such as HDR, Portrait, and Panoramic View, etc. Also, the camera supports 1080p/ 720p@30fps standard video recording, 720p@120fps slow-motion videos. There is also a Nightscape mode for low light imaging.

As for the selfies, an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture handles this job. Overall imaging experience has been decent with the narzo 50A, but we still need to test it thoroughly.

Realme Narzo 50A: Hit Or A Miss

The Realme Narzo 50A seems a mixed bag rather than being a hit or a miss. It is the same old Realme budget phone but with the new and improved camera hardware.

The handset has all the basic elements with which it lands in the daily driver category. But, it misses out on some major factors specifically display that could have made it a complete package in its segment.