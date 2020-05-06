MediaTek Helio G85: What’s New In MediaTek’s Latest Gaming Chipset? Features oi-Rohit Arora

MediaTek has announced a new gaming-focused chipset for smartphone makers. The newest addition to the company's G-Series family is an octa-core SoC featuring two Arm Cortex-A75 processors that operate at up to 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 processors operating at up to 1.8GHz. The new mobile chipset comes integrated with a 1GHz GPU and uses the company's proprietary HyperEngine technology to enhance gaming experience.

The HyperEngine tech features intelligent dynamic management of CPU, GPU and memory according to active measurements of power, thermal and gameplay factors. Additionally, the Helio G85 also promises to improve on AI camera features, location and connectivity.

Let's have a detailed look at the specifications and features of the new MediaTek G85 gaming chipset.

MediaTek Helio G85 Specifications

The MediaTek Helio G85 is an octa-core CPU that integrates two Arm Cortex-A75 processors that operate at up to 2GHz. The remaining six Cortex-A55 processors operate at up to 1.8GHz. For graphics, the new chipset features an Arm Mali-G52 GPU with a peak frequency of 1GHz. The new chipset also features the company's proprietary HyperEngine that as per MediaTek allows the SoC to achieve a Manhattan benchmark score of upto 25fps for an ultra-smooth gaming experience.

The MediaTek G85 is not a 5G enabled chipset. It only supports dual 4G SIM connectivity. MediaTek also mentions that the G85 applies dynamic resource management technology to deliver peak performance while maximizing battery life.

MediaTek Helio G85 Features

Support For Multi-Cameras

The Helio G85 powered smartphones will offer support for multi cameras featuring a mix of wide angle, telescopic, macro and sensor sizes to up to 48MP. The Helio G85 chipset also includes a multitude of hardware accelerators, including a hardware depth engine for dual-camera bokeh captures and more. The Helio G85 powered handsets will offer support for video recording to up to 240fps.

AI Camera Enhancements

MediaTek mentions that the Helio G85 improves on AI camera tasks such as object recognition (Google Lens), smart photo albums, scene detection and segmentation with background removal, as well as bokeh shot enhancements. This suggests that the Helio G85 powered handsets will offer better camera performance in everyday routine.

Integrated Voice Wakeup (VoW)

The MediaTek G85 claims to minimize the power of applications that use always-on Google Assistant. The chipset does this by using a built-in Integrated Voice Wakeup (VoW) module.

Enhanced Inertial Navigation

The Helio G85 is claimed to have an inertial navigation technology that provides an accurate location whether users are underground, driving through tunnels or in any other situations where GNSS services are unavailable. What this means is that the Helio G85 powered handsets will offer better accuracy while using location-based apps such as Google Maps, Uber, Zomato, etc.

Dual 4G SIM Connectivity

While the Helio G85 is not a 5G-enabled chipset, the company claims that it provides exceptional voice and video call quality via VoLTE/ViLTE services, along with enabling a faster connection setup time, more reliable coverage and lower power consumption from either SIM connection. The chipset supports dual 4G SIM connectivity. Additionally, the Helio G85 is claimed to deliver faster response times between the smartphone and celltower, providing more reliable connectivity.

Overall, the Helio G85 seems to be a good addition to the MediaTek's Helio G family of gaming-optimized chipsets that includes the Helio G90 Series, Helio G80 and Helio G70 chipsets. We can expect Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo and other leading smartphone manufacturers to launch handsets with the new MediaTek chipset in the coming months.

Recently, MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 1000 5G chipset, the first SoC in the world that supports dual SIM 5G networking. The flagship SoC comprises of an octa-core CPU design with little-big architecture. Ther are four high-performance cores based on Cortex A77 run at 2.6GHz and four efficient cores with a clock speed of 2.2GHz are based on Cortex A55 architecture.

The CPU features Mali-G77 MP9 GPU and comes with a five-core APU that is capable of performing 4.5 TOPs computational tasks. The Dimensity 1000 5G also has an integrated Helio M70 modem that offers sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. In terms of theoretical speeds, it can handle up to 4.7Gbps of downlink and 2.5Gbps uplink speed.

