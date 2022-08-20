Amazon Realme TechLife T100 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme recently launched the TechLife T100 TWS earbuds in India. Now, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting a quiz contest to let fortunate participants get a chance to win a prize of Rs. 10,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Let's take a look at the details of the Amazon Realme TechLife T100 quiz contest from here.

Amazon Realme TechLife T100 Quiz Answers

The Amazon Realme TechLife T100 Quiz is live for 31 days starting on August 18 and concluding on September 18. During this contest, you can get Rs. 10,000 cash as the prize provided you give correct answers to all questions and come out of the lucky draw as the winner. Notably, the winner will be announced on September 30.

To be able to win the prize, you will have to answer all five questions correctly within 5 seconds for each question so that you are eligible to enter the lucky draw. Notably, all the questions asked in the contest will be related to the new pair of wireless earbuds.

While all the participants who answer correctly will be eligible for the lucky draw, only 10 lucky participants will be declared as the winners of this quiz. To make it easy, here we have listed the questions and answers for you.

Question 1: The total playback time provided by Realme TechLife Buds T100 is up to?

Answer: 28 hrs

Question 2: realme TechLife Buds T100 gives __________ of playback with 10 mins of quick charge.

Answer: 120 mins

Question 3: realme TechLife Buds T100 comes with ___________________ which enhances clarity during calls:

Answer: AI ENC Noise Cancellation

Question 4: realme TechLife Buds T100 comes with ___________

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: What is the slogan of realme TechLife Buds T100

Answer: Listen in full color

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

To participate in the Amazon Realme TechLife T100 Quiz contest, you need to search for Funzone in the Amazon app. Here, you will find the banner of the Realme TechLife T100 quiz. Just click on the play button to proceed with the quiz.

Once you answer all questions correctly, you need to tweet the final page screenshot on Twitter alongside with the hashtags #realmeTechLifeT100 #ListenInFullColour. Also, you need to tag @amazonIN, @realmeIndia and @realmeTechLife.

