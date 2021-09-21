Amazon Redmi 2K TV Series Quiz Answers: Win 4K TV For Free News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon hosts several fun quizzes, including the daily quiz. Apart from this, there are select quizzes on the platform that offer exciting rewards to winners. Here is the Amazon Redmi 2K TV quiz, as the name suggests, will reward winners with a new Redmi 2K TV. Of course, you'll need to answer the questions correctly to win the prize.

Amazon Redmi 2K TV Quiz Answers

We've made things easier by putting out the questions and the answers here. Make sure you select the right ones to stand a chance to win the Redmi 4K TV.

Question 1: Which Of The Following Software Features Are Available With Redmi Smart TV Series?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: What are the screen sizes in which Redmi TV is launching?

Answer: Both a&b

Question 3: Redmi TVs sold in India are manufactured at?

Answer: India

Question 4: Which of the following connectivity features are available with Redmi Smart TV Series?

Answer: All of the Above

Question 5: Which of these Audio Features are available on upcoming Redmi Smart TV series?

Answer: All of the Above

How To Play Amazon Redmi 2K TV Quiz

There are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Redmi 2K TV quiz on Amazon. Like all Amazon quizzes, the Redmi 2K TV quiz is also app-only. You can download the Amazon app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. You will need to log in with your Amazon account or create a new one to play the Amazon Redmi 2K TV quiz.

Once done, you can find the Amazon Redmi quiz on the homepage. Just keep scrolling down in the Amazon app > Offers > Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can find the Amazon Redmi 2K TV quiz by selecting the Menu tab > Programs and Features > FunZone. Once you find the Amazon Redmi 2K TV quiz, click on the banner and the questions will appear.

As noted, you will need to answer all the questions correctly to enter the prize pool. Here, Amazon will pick the winners as part of the lucky draw. Lucky winners stand a chance to win a new Redmi 2K TV. The quiz is currently live on the app, which means you still have a chance to play and win.

