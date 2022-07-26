Amazon Redmi Buds 3 Lite Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last week, the Redmi Buds 3 Lite was launched in India along with the Redmi K50i. It was priced at Rs. 1,999 and comes with highlights such as Bluetooth 5.2 and fast charging support. Now, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting a new quiz contest on its app - the Amazon Redmi Buds 3 Lite Quiz contest.

This is a standard quiz contest and it will comprise a total of five questions. Participants have to answer all questions correctly to enter the lucky draw and win the prize. Notably, the online retailer will choose 10 participants as winners on the basis of a lucky draw and win Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance each.

The Amazon Redmi Buds 3 Lite Quiz contest joins other Funzone quizzes, including the Amazon Tecno Spark 9T quiz, Amazon LG Gram Laptop quiz, and more.

Amazon Redmi Buds 3 Lite Quiz Answers

The Amazon Redmi Buds 3 Lite quiz is live from July 22 and will be hosted until August 18. The winners will be announced after the quiz ends. As usual, all participants who answer all questions correctly will enter the lucky draw. To increase the chances of entering the lucky draw, participants have to answer each question correctly within five seconds. Among those who enter the lucky draw, only 10 winners will be chosen and their Amazon Pay Balance accounts will be credited by Rs. 10,000.

Here, we have listed the questions and answers to the Amazon Redmi Buds 3 Lite quiz to make it easy for participants.

Question 1: Redmi Buds 3 Lite is the latest true wireless earbuds launched by Redmi.

Answer: True

Question 2: Redmi Buds 3 Lite offers up to __ hours of total playback time.

Answer: 18

Question 3: The Redmi Buds 3 Lite comes with all new lock-in design which wraps the earbuds with a double tiered silicone band for a better in ear fit.

Answer: True

Question 4: What are the top features of Redmi Buds 3 Lite?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: Redmi Buds 3 Lite gives __ minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge.

Answer: 100

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

To participate in the Amazon Redmi Buds 3 Lite Quiz, firstly you need to download Amazon mobile app. So, go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app. Then log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Finally, you can find the relevant Amazon quiz banner and click on that to start the game. Also, it is important to share the contest-related hashtag on Twitter as mentioned above.

In order to participate in this quiz, participants must be a citizen of India residing in the country. The participants must be 18 years of age or above and must verify their age by providing any legal government-issued ID such as PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License or Indian passport. Also, Amazon employees and their immediate families should not participate in the quiz contest.

