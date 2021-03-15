Amazon Samsung Galaxy M12 Quiz Answers: Win Galaxy M12 Smartphone For Free News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy M12 is the latest budget handset with power-packed features which starts at Rs. 10,999 in the country. Amazon is giving you chance to win the newly launched handset by participating in a quiz contest. As we already know, Amazon hosts several quiz contests on its platform and the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M12 quiz is one of them. The process is the simple as other contests of the e-commerce site.

You need to answer five questions correctly based on the Galaxy M12 handset. However, one wrong answer can eliminate you from entering the prize pool. To make your job easy, here we are listing the all answers to the Samsung Galaxy M12 quiz answers.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M12 Quiz Answers

Q1: What Is The Highest Resolution (Mega Pixel) Of The Main Camera?

Answer 1: 48MP

Q2: How Many Rear Camera Are Present In Galaxy M12?

Answer 2: 4

Q3: What Nanometer Processor Powers Galaxy M12?

Answer 3: 8nm

Q4: What Is The Battery Capacity Of Galaxy M12?

Answer 4: 6000mAh

Q5: What Is The Screen Refresh Rate Of The Samsung Galaxy M12?

Answer 5: 90Hz

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M12 Quiz: How To Play?

The Amazon Samsung Galaxy M12 Quiz will run till March 30, 2021. There is a total of nine prizes that will be given under the contest and will be delivered to the winners on or before April 30, 2021. Like other Amazon quiz, the Galaxy M12 quiz is also app-only. Here's the process on how to play Samsung Galaxy M12 Quiz:

Step 1: Firstly, you have to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the game.

Step 3: Now, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the Samsung Galaxy M12 Quiz banner and click on that to start the game. There is another process for the Galaxy M12 Quiz where you have to spin first and then you need to answer one question correctly to win the handset.

