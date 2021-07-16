Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone in the budget Galaxy M series - the Galaxy M21 2021. It has been confirmed that the smartphone will be launched on July 21 in India. This upcoming smartphone is believed to be priced in the affordable price segment as its kins in the M series.

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 will be launched via Amazon India and now the same appears to be confirmed as the retailer is hosting a new quiz contest. Well, Amazon India is hosting the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 quiz under its funzone section for lucky users to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Quiz

The Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 quiz contest is live from July 15, 2021 to July 30, 2021. There will be five winners and the winners will be announced on August 30, 2021. If you are interested in taking part in the quiz, then you can try your luck by participating in the quiz contest via the Amazon app. As you know, the contest can be accessed only via the app and not via the website.

Similar to the other quiz contests, you just have to download and install the Amazon app to participate in the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 quiz. Once you answer all questions correctly, you will be taken to the lucky draw and five winners will be chosen from the lucky draw to receive Rs. 5,000 prize credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account. So, you need to know the correct answers to these questions and we have listed the same below.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Quiz Answers

Here are the answers to the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 quiz.

Question 1: What is the camera setup on the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition?

Answer: 48MP Triple Camera

Question 2: What is the battery capacity of the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition?

Answer: 6000mAh

Question 3: What is the industry-leading display technology on the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition?

Answer: Super AMOLED

Question 4: What is the screen size of the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition?

Answer: 6.4 Inches

Question 5: What is the screen resolution of the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition?

Answer: FHD+

That's it! These are the correct answers to all questions asked as a part of the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition.

