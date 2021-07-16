Just In
- 8 hrs ago Samsung Big TV Days Sale: Get Free Soundbar Of Up To Rs. 1,04,900 And EMIs As Low As Rs. 1,990 On Premium TVs
- 15 hrs ago iQOO 7 To Get New Variant Soon In India: What To Expect?
- 16 hrs ago Airtel Xstream Vs JioFiber Vs BSNL Vs Excitel Vs Tata Sky Rs. 999 Internet Plan: Which One's Better?
- 16 hrs ago Timex Helix Smart 2.0 Watch Launched In India At Rs. 3,999; Features To Check Out
Don't Miss
- News PM Modi to interact with Chief Ministers of six states on COVID-19 situation on July 16
- Finance Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Shut From Today For 6 Days In A Row
- Movies Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Hitting Back To Work Soon After Giving Birth To Taimur; 'I Was Aching For My Baby'
- Sports India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: India's possible playing 11 at Colombo; focus on Shaw, Chahal
- Education Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 To Be Released At 1 PM, Check Live Updates
- Automobiles Ola Electric Scooter Bookings Open At Rs 499 — Booking Process & Details Explained
- Lifestyle Monsoon Diet 101: Foods To Boost Immunity, Foods To Avoid & Ayurveda Tips To Stay Healthy During The Monsoons
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu & Kashmir In August
Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Samsung is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone in the budget Galaxy M series - the Galaxy M21 2021. It has been confirmed that the smartphone will be launched on July 21 in India. This upcoming smartphone is believed to be priced in the affordable price segment as its kins in the M series.
It looks like the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 will be launched via Amazon India and now the same appears to be confirmed as the retailer is hosting a new quiz contest. Well, Amazon India is hosting the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 quiz under its funzone section for lucky users to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Quiz
The Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 quiz contest is live from July 15, 2021 to July 30, 2021. There will be five winners and the winners will be announced on August 30, 2021. If you are interested in taking part in the quiz, then you can try your luck by participating in the quiz contest via the Amazon app. As you know, the contest can be accessed only via the app and not via the website.
Similar to the other quiz contests, you just have to download and install the Amazon app to participate in the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 quiz. Once you answer all questions correctly, you will be taken to the lucky draw and five winners will be chosen from the lucky draw to receive Rs. 5,000 prize credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account. So, you need to know the correct answers to these questions and we have listed the same below.
Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Quiz Answers
Here are the answers to the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 quiz.
Question 1: What is the camera setup on the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition?
Answer: 48MP Triple Camera
Question 2: What is the battery capacity of the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition?
Answer: 6000mAh
Question 3: What is the industry-leading display technology on the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition?
Answer: Super AMOLED
Question 4: What is the screen size of the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition?
Answer: 6.4 Inches
Question 5: What is the screen resolution of the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition?
Answer: FHD+
That's it! These are the correct answers to all questions asked as a part of the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
12,999
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999