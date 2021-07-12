Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021) India Launch Tipped For July 21: What Makes It Different? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021) India launch could take place on July 21. We already know the brand is prepping up to launch the successor of the Galaxy M21 (2020) dubbed the Galaxy M21 2021. Now, the Amazon teaser has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming handset. Besides, the handset had already visited the Google Play Console platform and the detailed features have also been revealed online.

Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021) India Launch Tipped

Going by the Amazon teaser, where the shared image of the phone looks similar to the original Galaxy M21. Also, it has mentioned 21-21-21 which makes us believe the smartphone is launching on July 21.

However, the teaser has not mentioned the exact name of the smartphone. If it appears to be true, the brand will soon share launch details and we expect the Amazon microsite will also reveal the name of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021): What To Expect?

As mentioned above, the features have already been revealed online which confirms the Galaxy M21 2021 edition will offer the identical features as the last year's Galaxy M21 except for the Android 11 OS.

To recall, the Galaxy M21 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display and the octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset that is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that also supports an additional storage expansion.

Moreover, the Galaxy M21 offers a triple-camera at the rear that houses a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. Other features include a 20MP front camera and a large 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021) Expected Price

As the smartphone is said to offer similar features as the Galaxy M21 2020. We expect the phone will also fall same price segment. The original Galaxy M21 is now selling in india starting at Rs. 13,999.

Moreover, the Galaxy M21 (2020) has already received the Android 11 update. So, there are no changes other than the moniker of the device which doesn't make much sense. However, we cannot tell anything for sure until the company confirms anything.

