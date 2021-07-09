Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Specifications Leak: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung launched the Galaxy M21 in India back in early 2020. As it is over a year since its arrival in the country, the device should have got a successor a few months back and now it looks like the next-generation model could be launched anytime soon. Well, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is said to be the device in question.

Already, a smartphone carrying the moniker Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 was spotted on the Google Play Console platform. Now, a report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal spills the beans on the possible specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Specifications Leak

The Galaxy M21 model number is SM-215F and the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition model number appears to be SM-215G. As per the leaked specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is tipped to arrive with Android 11 OS topped with One UI 3.1 Core out-of-the-box.

What's disappointing is that the report claims that this will be the only change between the Galaxy M21 that was launched last year and the upcoming model. It would have been better if Samsung upgraded the device with an improved processor and an enhanced display. As of now, it is yet to go official and these dated specs might make it lag behind the competition.

Given that there will be no change in the hardware, we can expect the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to be priced similar to the previous generation model. We will get to know more details at the time of its launch in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Specifications

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy M21 runs Android 10 OS and it was updated to Android 11 a few months back. In terms of specifications, the smartphone adorns a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display. It uses an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset along with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space.

For imaging, the Galaxy M21 comes with a triple-camera system at its rear with a 48MP primary camera with LED flash, an 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera and a 5MP tertiary depth sensor. The other aspects include a 20MP front camera and a large 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

