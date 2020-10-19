Samsung Galaxy M21 Gets A Permanent Price Cut; Starts At Rs. 13,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has slashed the price of its Galaxy M21 permanently in India. The handset made its debut country back in March at starting Rs. 12,999. In June the handset received a price hike for offline stores. Both variants' respective prices were Rs. 14,499 and Rs. 16,999. Now, the handset is available at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

However, you can buy the phone at a very cheap price than the regular price via Amazon and Samsung.com. The Galaxy M21 is now listed on its official and Amazon India with a price tag of Rs. 12,499 for the base variant and Rs. 14,999 for the high-end model. Notably, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will end on October 23 and the Samsung Grand Diwali sale will end on October 22.

What Samsung Galaxy M21 Offers?

The Samsung Galaxy M21 offers a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the Galaxy M21 gets its power from the Exynos 9611 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that supports additional storage expansion up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 10-based OneUI out-of-the-box.

Housing a massive 6,000 mAh battery along with 15W fast charging, the phone has a triple rear camera setup. The camera module offers a 48MP main lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone features a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies.

If you are looking for a gaming-centric phone you can get other options in the market at the same price point. However, the Galaxy M21 can handle daily usage without any issue. Besides, it has a huge battery, 48MP triple-lens setup.

