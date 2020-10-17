Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: How To Get Access From Airtel, Jio, Vi Via Tariffs Plans Features oi-Priyanka Dua

All three private telecom players are known for providing several offers to their customers. All telcos have joined hands with Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more to offer content benefits to their prepaid and postpaid customers. Besides, content benefit operators are providing access to the ongoing sale at Amazon Prime. In fact, there are many deals, which are already available on the Amazon Prime sale for all users. This benefit is available on Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi network. So, in that way, we are going to list all those plans that offering similar benefits.

Prepaid Plans That Are Offering Amazon Prime Access

Let's start with Airtel Rs. 349 prepaid plan that ships Amazon Prime benefit and it is the only prepaid plan that comes with this benefit. It includes 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. This benefit is available for 28 days and also ships Thanks benefit. Notably, Reliance Jio and Vi are not offering this benefit with prepaid plans. But, these operators are offering this benefit with postpaid plans.

Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi Postpaid Plans That Are Offering Amazon Prime

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator is offering five plans under this segment, which are priced between Rs. 399 to Rs. 1,499. The base pack of Rs. 399 is offering 75GB data, unlimited messages, calling, and a 200GB data rollover facility. It also includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The other plans under the segment are available at Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499.

Similarly, there are postpaid plans from Vi ( Vodafone-Idea) that are offering a similar benefit with Rs. 499, Rs. 699 and Rs. 1,099. The first plan in the list is available at Rs. 499 is offering 75GB data along with unlimited calling and SMS. It also ships Amazon Prime for one year. Then, there is Airtel that offers similar benefits. These plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 749, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,599.

