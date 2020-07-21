Amazon Prime Day 2020 Announced For Indian Consumers: Here Are The Deals And Offers News oi-Vivek

There were several rumors that Amazon might cancel its annual Prime Day sale this year due to the ongoing pandemic. The company has now officially confirmed the dates of the Prime Day 2020 in India, finally putting a full-stop to the rumor mill. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming tailormade sale for Prime customers.

Like last year, the company will be offering deals on products like home furnishing items, electronics, and other products for 48 hours (August 6 to 7). Not just that, the e-commerce giant is also releasing a bunch of new movies on the Prime Video, starting from July 22.

The company will include, Hollywood, Bollywood, and even Sandalwood movies like French Biriyani and these titles will be released in a loop. Gemini Man will be the first movie that the company is offering and it is airing on July 22.

For music enthusiasts, Amazon will be offering hand-picked playlists from India's most celebrated singers and music directors on the Prime Music. The company will unveil some of the offers and deals on July 23rd, giving a hint on what to expect for the Prime Day.

Regular offers like unlimited free delivery and exclusive early access to deals will be applicable for Prime customers. Besides, Amazon is also offering flat 5 percent rewards points for the Amazon Pay credit card users and 10 percent instant discount for HDFC credit and debit card users.

Worth The Wait?

If you are planning to upgrade your wardrobe or even thinking to make your home smart, probably with a new TV or a modern refrigerator, then it is best to wait till August 6th, especially if you are a Prime customer.

With the new work-from-home norm, you can get the latest gadgets and gizmos at an attractive price (considering the offers provided in the last Prime Day sale) and will also help you to save some money at the same time.

Amazon Prime Day 2020

Best Mobiles in India