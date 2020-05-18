Coronavirus Effect: Amazon Prime Day 2020 Likely To Postpone News oi-Vivek

Amazon Prime Day usually happens in July, where the e-commerce giant offers deals on various products. According to Reuters, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is likely to get postponed due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

As of now, there is no official statement from Amazon regarding the delay of the Amazon Prime Day sale. However, the company says that Prime Day 2020 has not been announced.

Due to COVID-19, many people have lost their jobs and are struggling to lead a normal life. Keeping a sale at this point in time will not get a good response, as people are unlikely to spend money on non-essential products in these difficult times.

As most of the markets are reopening after a brief lockdown to contain coronavirus, people will finally be able to get back to their jobs (at least a majority of them) and earn some money from June. If the Amazon Prime day happens in July, which is just a month's time, people might hesitate to buy things. However, if the sale happens in August, people might have some savings by then to get some non-essentials.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hours sale for Prime customers with interesting deals and offers on various products, including electronics like smart TV, smartphones, tablets, computers, and more. Most off the products during the sale will be available at a discounted price and the company also offers free one-day delivery on select items.

Amazon Prime Day happens in India as well. And users with either (Rs. 129/month) or (Rs. 999/year) subscription can participate and buy things that they like at a bargain price.

Will You Shop On Prime Day 2020?

If Prime Day 2020 happens in July or postponed to August, will you shop or buying things during the sale? If yes, then what are the things that you are interested in purchasing? Let us know in the comments.

