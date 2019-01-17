Amazon Prime Music app gets hands-free with Alexa support

Amazon India has announced the launch of Hands-Free feature that allows users an effortless, lean-back music listening experience.

The new feature is available on Amazon Prime Music mobile app on both iOS and Android devices.

Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music, said, "The launch of the Hands-Free feature on the Amazon Prime Music app eliminates yet another step between you and your music, giving you the freedom from tapping the Alexa icon and simply asking for your favorite music."

Malhotra said, "Since its initial launch in the US in 2018, providing Hands-Free listening in the app has been one of the top requests by our listeners for the music app. And, today, Amazon Prime Music is making mobile music streaming even better by enabling this new functionality in our app for our listeners. This brings the voice-forward music listening experience that customers love on Echo devices to the rich, visual mobile app interface".

Amazon Prime Music listeners can simply ask Alexa to play music wherever they go, while the app is open on any iOS and Android smartphones, without tapping the Alexa icon.

When the Amazon Prime Music app is open and in the foreground on any iOS and Android smartphones, customers can utilize the innovative voice features they can use on Echo devices to play music and can now simply say, "Alexa" to play, pause, repeat, move back and forth between songs and much more.

In fact, users can ask "Alexa, play the Dance party playlist I was listening to last week" Alexa, add this song to the playlist 'My Favourite Hits" and "Alexa, play my workout playlist", all without tapping anything on the screen.

The Hands-Free feature in the mobile app makes the other recently launched voice-enabled features even more delightful to use and easier to enjoy.