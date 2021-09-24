Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Quiz Answers: Win Free Smartwatch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung recently unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch alongside the latest flagship smartphones. Now, Amazon India is hosting a quiz contest that will let users win a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 itself. As usual, this is an app-only quiz and users will not be able to access it via the Amazon website.

Notably, the Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 quiz will be hosted from September 22 to October 6. You can participate in the quiz contest anytime within the contest period. There will be five winners and each of them will be eligible to get a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch as the prize. This prize will be rewarded to them by October 31, 2021.

As usual, you need to provide correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Quiz to be able to win the prize. As the quiz is about the smartwatch, all questions asked in it will be related to the smartwatch itself.

To participate in the quiz, you need to search for the Funzone section in the Amazon app and click on the banner of the Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 quiz. Now, click on the 'Notify me' button below to stay updated about the Samsung Galaxy Watch4. Once you start playing the quiz, you should answer all questions correctly within 5 seconds for each question to enter the lucky draw from where five participants will be chosen to win the Galaxy Watch 4.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Quiz Answers

As it is important to answer all questions correctly, here we have listed the same for you.

Question 1: The New Samsung Galaxy Watch4 comes in which of the following sizes?

Answer: Both of the above

Question 2: The New Samsung Galaxy Watch4 lets you get a detailed Sleep Analysis.

Answer: TRUE

Question 3: Which of the following does the New Samsung Galaxy Watch4 let you track?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: The New Samsung Galaxy Watch4 has a Touch Bezel.

Answer: TRUE

Question 5: The frame of the New Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is made of __________.

Answer: Armor Aluminium

Do not forget to tweet all your correct screenshots on Twitter tagging @amazonIN and use the hashtags #SamsungGalaxyWatch4 #AmazonSpecials.

