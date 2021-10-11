Just In
Amazon Secret Boxes Quiz Answers: Win Up To Rs. 1,00,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is here and the online retailer has hosted a new quiz contest on account of the same. The latest addition to the Amazon Funzone section is the Amazon Secret Boxes quiz contest. Unlike the other quiz contests, this one is a combination of questions that will let participants win up to Rs. 1 lakh worth prizes.
Well, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Secret Boxes Quiz is live from October 9 to October 15. This quiz has an additional aspect, which will make it more interesting than other quizzes hosted by the online retailer.
Amazon Secret Boxes Quiz Answers
You need to answer the question asked in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Secret Boxes Quiz correctly to be able to win the prize. Check out the correct answer from here.
Question: You will get which of the following benefits during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?
Answer: All of the above
How To Play Amazon Secret Boxes Quiz
To participate in Amazon Great Indian Festival Secret Boxes Quiz contest, you need to open the Amazon app on your smartphone and search for the Funzone section. Once you enter Funzone, you will see the banner of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Secret Boxes Quiz. Vlivk on this banner to participate in the quiz contest. Now, there will be three boxes and you need to click on one of the boxes.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Secret Boxes Quiz is about the box that you click on. One of the boxes will take you to the contest and make you eligible to win the prize. If you open the Diamond box, then you will be able to win prizes worth Rs. 1,00,000. If you open the Gold or Silver box, then you will be able to win the OnePlus 9 Pro or Apple Watch SE respectively.
However, the eligibility to win the prize does not end with opening the boxes. Keep in mind that you can open the box multiple times and there is no limit mentioned by Amazon. Once you open the correct box, it will take you to a spin and win style quiz contest that lets you win a grand prize of up to Rs. 1,00,000.
On spinning the wheel, you will be taken to the question asked above and you need to answer it correctly to enter the lucky draw and win the prize as cited in the spinning wheel.
