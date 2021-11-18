Win HP Laptop For Free From Amazon Funzone Jackpot Quiz News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting several new quiz contests for its users. One of the games that is available for users is the Amazon Special Edition Funzone Jackpot quiz contest. During this quiz contest, participants can win many prizes including a HP Pavilion (2021) Intel 11th Gen Core i5 14-inch laptop, an Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) and up to Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Special Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz

Notably, the Amazon Special Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz is live from November 15 to November 30, 2021. The winners will be announced by the end of November and their prizes will be delivered by December 11, 2021. The winners' names will be revealed under the Funzone winners section of the app once the contest ends.

Talking about the prizes of the Amazon Special Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz, you can check the same below. Notably, there are different prizes that you can based on how you play the quiz.

One winner will get an HP Pavilion (2021) Intel 11th Gen Core i5 14-inch laptop based on a lucky draw.

One winner will get an Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) smartwatch based on a lucky draw.

Two winners will get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance based on a lucky draw.

Five winners will get Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance based on a lucky draw.

Ten winners will get Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance based on a lucky draw.

To be eligible to enter the lucky draw, users need to answer one question correctly. Check out the question and answer from here.

Question 1: In the ancient Roman calendar, November was ___ month?

Answer: 9th

Also, before entering this section of the Amazon Special Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz contest, you need to first play the jackpot quiz. You will have to get the combination of items as displayed in the Funzone section to know the possible prize you might be able to win. This is quiz similar to any other Jackpot Quiz contest that you might have participated in earlier under the Funzone.

Amazon Special Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz: How To Play

Do keep in mind that the Funzone quizzes are limited only to the Amazon app and you cannot participate on these from the website of the online retailer. To participate in this game, first you need to download the Amazon mobile app. So, go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Alternatively, you can also search for Funzone on the app's search bar.

Finally, you can find the Amazon Special Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz banner and click on that to start the game. Make sure to answer the question asked correctly. To increase your winning chances, you need to answer the question within five seconds and share the hashtag suggested by Amazon with your followers on Twitter. This hashtag will change for various quiz contests hosted by Amazon, so check it carefully.

Best Mobiles in India