Win A Redmi Note 11T 5G Smartphone From Amazon: Here's How

Amazon India hosts numerous quiz contests for its users every other day, wherein it lets them win lucrative prizes. In a recent move, the online retailer is hosting the Redmi Note 11T 5G under the Funzone section. As its name indicates, this quiz contest lets fortunate participants win a Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone for free.

The ongoing quiz went live on November 16, 2021 and will be up until December 15, 2021. There will be six winners and they will be announced after the contest comes to an end and the winners will get their prizes delivered to them by December 31, 2021. As it is a quiz related to the Redmi smartphone, all five questions asked will also be specific to the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Amazon Redmi Note 11T 5G Quiz Answers

Here are the Amazon Redmi Note 11T 5G quiz answers that you can check to be able to win the Redmi smartphone for free.

Question 1: When was the 1st Redmi Note Launched in India?

Answer: 2014

Question 2: Which is the first 5G phone launched by Redmi in India?

Answer: Redmi Note 10T 5G

Question 3: When will Redmi Note 11T 5G be launched in India?

Answer: 30th November

Question 4: Which phone is called the "Next Gen Racer"?

Answer: Redmi Note 11T 5G

Question 5: Who was the first employee of Xiaomi India?

Answer: Manu Kumar Jain

How To Play Amazon Redmi Note 11T 5G Quiz

Similar to other Funzone quiz contests, you can participate in this quiz contest only via the Amazon app. So, head on to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download the app on your Android or iOS device respectively. Now, you can either sign in or create an Amazon account to participate in the quiz.

After logging in, search for the Funzone section and scroll down to Amazon Redmi Note 11T 5G quiz contest. Now, click the banner to start answering the questions to play the quiz. Once you provide correct answers to all questions, then you will be able to enter the lucky draw wherein you can win the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Specifications

Notably, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is all set to be launched in India on November 30. Besides, this, the company has confirmed the online availability of the Redmi smartphone. It has been revealed that the device will be up for sale via Amazon and the online retailer has opened a dedicated microsite to tease the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

As per the official teasers, the Redmi Note 11T 5G could be a gaming smartphone. It will make use of a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC teamed up with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage space. It comprises a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens. A 5000mAh battery powers the upcoming Redmi smartphone with a support include a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

