Amazon Summer Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer: Win LG AC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon has announced a new quiz contest for its users to win attractive prizes. The latest quiz contest that has been added to the Funzone section is the Amazon Summer Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest. This quiz contest hosted by the online retailer is related to Summer and the question is also related to summer signs.

The Amazon Summer Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest lets users win a slew of prizes including an LG 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC and up to Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. Notably, this new quiz contest joins other Funzone quiz contests including Amazon World Water Day Quiz, Amazon Cricket Edition Spin and Win Quiz, Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win Quiz, and more.

Amazon Summer Edition Spin and Win Quiz Answer And Prizes

If you want to participate in the Amazon Summer Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest, then you can check out the question and the correct answer to the question from here. Notably, it is important to answer the question correctly in less than five seconds. Do keep in mind that this quiz runs from March 24, 2022 to April 6, 2022.

Question: Which three zodiac signs are summer signs of the Zodiac?

Answer: Cancer, Leo and Virgo

It is important to answer the question correctly to be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your winning chances. The prize depends on the option in the spinning wheel that you choose.

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

Below are the prizes depending on the spinning wheel option you get as a part of the Amazon Summer Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest.

1 winner will get an LG 4-Star Dual Inverter Split AC based on lucky draw.

1 winner will get Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

50 winners will get Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

60 winners will get Rs. 500 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

100 winners will get Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

How To Participate In Amazon Summer Edition Spin and Win Quiz

To participate in this Amazon Summer Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification.

Notably, Amazon will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests or win the prize. Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

