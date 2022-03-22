Amazon World Water Day Quiz Answers: How To Win Rs. 2,000 Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Today, March 22 is celebrated as World Water Day since 1993. This day celebrates water and increases awareness among people regarding the importance of accessing safe water. To mark this occasion, Amazon India has come up with a new quiz contest called Amazon World Water Day Quiz. The online retailer lets winners get a prize of Rs. 2,000 as Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon World Water Day Quiz contest joins other contests such as Amazon Holi Edition Quiz, Amazon Samsung Laptops Quiz and more. Notably, there is only one reward and one winner will be declared as the winner of this quiz contest. The winner will get Rs. 2,000 cash, which will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account and the winner can use this amount to purchase products on the retailer's site or pay bills.

Amazon World Water Day Quiz Answers

The Amazon World Water Day Quiz contest was hosted on March 21, 2022 and will be live until April 3, 2022. The winner of the quiz contest will be declared on April 14, 2022 and the prize money will be credited to the winner's account by the same date.

Similar to the other regular quiz contests hosted by Amazon India, this one also asks users a set of five questions. On providing the correct answer to these questions, users will be able to enter the lucky draw to be eligible to win the prize. Notably, it is important to answer each of these questions correctly within five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and increase the winning chances.

The questions and the correct answers to the Amazon World Water Day Quiz contest are as follows.

Question 1: What is the theme of World Water Day 2022?

Answer: Groundwater: making the invisible visible

Question 2: There are roughly 7.8 billion people in the world today. How many people do not have access to clean water?

Answer: 2.2 billion

Question 3: According to the UN, how many liters of water, on average, does it take to produce one person's daily food?

Answer: 1,000-5,000 litres

Question 4: How much water can you save per shower by shortening your shower by 5 minutes?

Answer: 5 liters

Question 5: Which of the following small everyday changes can help save water at an individual level?

Answer: All of the above

To participate in this Amazon World Water Day quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification.

Notably, Amazon will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests or win the prize. Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

