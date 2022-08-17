Amazon Tech Edition Spin and Win Quiz Answers: Win iPad Air And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India has hosted yet another quiz contest today, the Amazon Tech Edition Spin and Win Quiz. You can participate in this quiz contest and get a chance to win a new iPad Air and up to Rs. 5,000 cash in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

The Amazon Tech Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest went live at 12 AM today (August 17) and will be hosted until August 30. This is a spin and win contest and it comes with five different prizes. Winners of the contest will be announced The rewards will reach winners on or before October 31.

Amazon Tech Edition Spin and Win Quiz Answers

You can check out the question and answer and the various prizes of the Amazon Tech Edition Spin and Win quiz contest from here. This quiz contest will have a spinning wheel, which will be segmented into six slices. Five of these slices will indicate prizes such as iPad Air, Rs. 5,000, Rs. 100, Rs. 50, and Rs. 20. The sixth segment will read, "Better luck next time".

Let's take a look at the question and the prizes that participants can win as a part of the Amazon Tech Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest from here.

Question: A movie about Shankar and Anna Florian's expedition to reach the mythical city of El Dorado is known as __ Obhijaan. Fill in the blanks

Answer: Amazon

When it comes to prizes,

1 winner will get a new iPad Air based on lucky draw.

2 winners will get Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

300 winners will get Rs 100 Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

300 winners will get Rs 50 Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

500 winners will get Rs 20 Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

You will be able to participate in the contest and answer the question to be eligible to win the respective prize depending on where the pointer of the spinning wheel lands. If it lands on the sixth segment mentioned above, then you will not be able to proceed further with the contest. The other conditions such as age criteria remain the same.

Best Mobiles in India