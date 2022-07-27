When You Can Buy iPad 9th Gen For Rs. 24,999, Why Look Elsewhere News oi-Vivek

If you are looking for a new tablet for around Rs. 30,000 or Rs. 25,000, then you are definitely in for a treat. While the situation was completely different just a few months ago, one can now get a plethora of options in the mid-range tablet market. This includes what could probably be the best budget tablet -- the Apple iPad 9th Gen.

The Apple iPad 9th Gen with 64GB of internal storage usually costs Rs. 27,999. If you happen to have an HDFC credit or debit card, then there is a flat Rs. 3,000 discount on platforms like Amazon and Croma. This brings down the price of the 9th Gen iPad with the A13 Bionic chip to Rs. 24,999, making it the most capable tablet under Rs. 25,000 in India.

What About Realme Pad X And Oppo Pad Air?

Again, at the asking price of around Rs. 25,000, the Realme Pad X is also a great device, especially if you want a tablet with 5G networking capabilities and more storage. However, the Snapdragon 695 is nowhere near as powerful as the A13 Bionic, and even the build quality isn't as good as the 9th Gen iPad.

The same also goes for the Oppo Pad Air. Again, don't get me wrong as the base model of the Realme Pad X and the Oppo Pad Air (under Rs. 20,000) are still some of the best entry-level tablets in India. However, for Rs. 25,000, these tablets can't compete against the OG tablet computer that is currently in its 9th avatar.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Is Good, Right?

Yes, the Xiaomi Pad 5 actually outperforms the 9th Gen iPad in many aspects such as display and sound. However, when it comes to software support, it is most likely to get a maximum of two major OS updates, and that's it. So, if you want a tablet that can really last for years and can run the latest software, then the 9th Gen iPad is the tablet to consider.

