Amazon Tecno Camon 17 Series Quiz Answers: 200 Winners Can Win Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Earlier today, we reported that Tecno Camon 17 series is launching on July 15 in India. Now, this article will help you to win Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance which can be used for shopping on the e-commerce site and one can also transfer the amount to their bank account. Amazon is the platform where we get a chance to win multiple rewards by answering simple questions.

Now, the e-commerce site has announced Tecno Camon 17 Series Quiz which will run until July 29. You need to answer five questions correctly to win Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance. Below here we have discussed the correct answers and how to participate in Camon 17 series contest.

Amazon Tecno Camon 17 Series Quiz: How To Participate?

If you are playing the contest for the first time, you must know Amazon quizzes are only available on the mobile app. So, download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.

Now, you can see the Tecno Camon 17 Series quiz under the ''Prime Days Games From Top Smartphone Brands'' section. Finally, click on the banner to start the game. Under this contest, a total of 200 participants will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before August 7, 2021. On the same day, one can check the winners' names from the winner section. Also, Amazon will contact the winners individually via Email/SMS.

Amazon Tecno Camon 17 Series Quiz Answers

Question 1: What is the refresh rate of Camon 17 Series?

Answer: 90Hz

Question 2: What is the screen size of the Camon 17 Series?

Answer: 6.78 inch

Question 3: What is the screen resolution of the Camon 17 Series?

Answer: FHD+

Question 4: What is the processor in Camon 17 Series?

Answer: MediaTek G85 / MediaTek G95

Question 5: What is the battery capacity of the Camon 17 Series?

Answer: 5000 mAh battery

