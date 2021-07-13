Tecno Camon 17 Series Launching On July 15; Expected Price And Features In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno is all set to launch the Camon 17 series comprising the Camon 17 and the Camon 17 Pro in the country. The features of the handsets have already been revealed via the Amazon microsite. Now, the e-commerce site has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming Tecno smartphones. The Camon 17 series is launching on July 15 at 12 PM (noon) in India.

As the Camon 17 series will be announced as a part of the Prime Day launches. So, it is expected to go on sale during the Prime Day sales which will start on July 26. Additionally, both phones are already available in the international market. So, we expect the Indian variant will also offer similar features.

Tecno Camon 17 Features

The Tecno Camon 17 was launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display which supports a refresh rate of 90Hz. There is a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP front camera sensor. The device runs the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage.

Running Android 11 OS with HiOS custom skin, the Tecno Camon 17 sports a triple-camera setup comprising a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor. Lastly, it features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro Features

The Tecno Camon 17 Pro has a slightly larger 6.8-inch IPS LCD display compared to the standard Tecno Camon 17. The display offers an FHD+ 1080 × 2460 pixels resolution and the same 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device; however, the Indian variant is confirmed to support 33W fast charging instead of ​25W fast charging tech.

The main highlight of the Pro model is its camera. You get a 48MP front camera sensor, while the rear panel includes a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors.

Tecno Camon 17 Series In India

Considering the price of the international variant, we expect the standard model will cost around Rs. 15,000, while the Pro model could come with a tag of Rs. 20,000. However, the price has not been confirmed yet. So, we will suggest you take this as a hint.

Talking about the competition, the display and camera features of these smartphones are plus points. However, the lack of 5G connectivity will lag them behind the competition.

