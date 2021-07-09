Tecno Camon 17 Series India Launch Coming Soon To India: Expected Price And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The launch of Tecno Camon 17 series smartphones in India is likely nearing as the lineup has already been listed on Amazon. The teaser image on the e-commerce portal indicates that the Tecno smartphones will be launched as a part of the Prime Day launches. While there is no exact launch date, it looks like it will be up for grabs during the Prime Day sales slated to debut on July 26.

Notably, Amazon India has a dedicated microsite for the launch of the Tecno Camon 17 smartphones. Also, the microsite lists the complete specifications of the smartphones in the series. For the uninitiated, there are two devices - Tecno Camon 17 and Tecno Camon 17 Pro. These smartphones are already available in select global markets.

Tecno Camon 17 Specifications

Given that these phones are already available, the specifications will be the same. Going by the same, the Tecno Camon 17 bestows a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor. Running Android 11 topped with HiOS, the smartphone makes use of hardware aspects including an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

For imaging, the Tecno Camon 17 flaunts a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 16MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. The other goodies of the upcoming smartphone include a 16MP selfie camera sensor, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro Specifications

When it comes to the Tecno Camon 17 Pro, this smartphone is an upgraded model featuring a 6.8-inch display with a FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout. The software aspect remains the same as the standard variant and it uses a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

The imaging aspects of the Tecno Camon 17 Pro comprise a quad-camera arrangement with a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP sensors. At the front, there is a whopping 48MP selfie camera sensor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It is fueled by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support in India.

Expected Price In India

The Tecno Camon 17 Pro will be available in California Dream Silver and Malibu Blue color options. The sole variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is priced at NGN 125,000 (approx. Rs. 22,500). Talking about the competition, there are many mid-range smartphones with similar specifications but for its asking price of around Rs. 20,000, the device misses out on 5G connectivity, which is a downside. So, we need to wait for the official launch to know more about the Tecno Camon 17 series smartphones and their competition in the country.

