Tecno Camon 17 With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Announced: What’s New?
Tecno recently announced Spark series smartphones, and now, the brand has introduced Tecno Camon 17 smartphone at an affordable price tag. The smartphone is the successor of the Tecno Camon 16 which was launched in India last ear October. The Tecno Camon 17 features include the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery, 48MP primary camera, and much more.
Tecno Camon 17 Price And Availibility
The handset will be available for purchase in three color options - Frost Sliver, Deep sea, and Tranquil Green. The high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model of the Camon 17 will cost Ksh 22,799 which roughly translates to Rs. 15,750, while the base 4GB + 128GB ROM option price is yet to be announced.
Tecno Camon 17: Specifications
The Tecno Camon 17 retains a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate instead of its predecessor's 60Hz standard refresh rate. It also features the same punch-hole cutout for the front camera sensor. Under the hood, the handset comes with the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage which is also believed to support a dedicated microSD slot for additional storage expansion.
On the software-front, the device runs on Android 11 OS with a layer of HiOS custom skin on top. Moreover, the handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Moreover, the handset gets a triple-camera setup at the rear instead of quad cameras features on the Tecno Camon 16.
However, the phone includes improved sensors than its predecessor, now you get a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. For selfies and videos, there is a 16MP camera at the front. Lastly, the Camon 17 supports a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C connector, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Tecno Camon 17 In India
There is no info regarding the launch of the handset in the country. Earlier this month, the brand introduced the entry-level Spark 7 handset in the country which starts at Rs. 6,999 and features include a 16MP dual-camera setup, a huge 6,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Helio A20 chipset, and much more.
