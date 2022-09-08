Just In
- 29 min ago Apple A16 Bionic Explained: Most Powerful iPhone Processor?
- 1 hr ago Dynamic Island Breathes New Life Into iPhone 14 Pro’s Notch; Is It A Gimmick?
- 2 hrs ago Apple iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 India Price Revealed; Starts From Rs. 79,900
- 3 hrs ago iPhone 14 Series Features Satellite Connectivity; How Will It Work
Don't Miss
- Movies Onam 2022: Thallumaala, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, Paappan & Other Films To Binge Watch This Festive Season
- News 4 killed after man goes on shooting spree across Memphis, 19-year-old gunman in custody
- Lifestyle Ace Neon Green Outfits Style Like Ananya Panday
- Sports Misano Test: Marquez hits century; Quartararo fastest
- Finance After Falling By Rs 500 Yesterday, Gold Prices Jump Today: Check Latest Prices In Major Cities
- Automobiles KTM X-Bow GT-XR Revealed With 486bhp On Tap - The Most Bonkers KTM Of Them All
- Travel San Andreas Fault – A Near Post Apocalyptic landscape
- Education xto10x surveys 50,000 startup employees to determine the 7 startup secrets that employees love
Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Quiz Answers
Tecno and Amazon came together recently to confirm the arrival of another new smartphone in India - the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition. This smartphone is expected to arrive sometime soon and go on sale during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 slated to happen this month. The online retailer has now hosted the Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition quiz contest for participants to win Rs. 500.
Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Quiz Answers
The Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition contest is now live on the Amazon app. It is live from September 3 and it will be hosted until September 25, which accounts for 25 days. The contest will select 200 winners and they will be declared after the quiz. The winners will get Rs. 500 credited to their Amazon Pay Balance on or before September 26.
It is very important to answer all questions in the quiz contest correctly to get a chance to win the prize. Also, the answers should be provided within five seconds to enter the lucky draw. While many users may provide correct answers, only the ones who are picked from the lucky draw will be eligible to get the prize.
Question 1: What is the India-first feature in Camon 19 Pro Mondrian?
Answer: Multiple Colour changing Back Panel
Question 2: What is the RAM on the device?
Answer: 13GB (8GB Physical RAM + 5GB virtual RAM with memory fusion tech)
Question 3: Camon 19 Pro Mondrain has Industry 1st camera configuration of:
Answer: 64MP RGBW+(G+P) with OIS + 50MP +2MP
Question 4: What is the screen configuration in Camon 19 Pro Mondrian?
Answer: 6.8″ FHD+ display with 0.98mm Industry slimmest bezels
Question 5: Choose the Biometric authentication options in Camon 19 Pro Mondrain
Answer: Ultrafast Anti-Oil Side Fingerprint Sensor + Face Unlock
That's it!
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470
-
12,704
-
10,300
-
25,400
-
42,200
-
15,085
-
24,999
-
11,499