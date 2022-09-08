Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Quiz Answers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Tecno and Amazon came together recently to confirm the arrival of another new smartphone in India - the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition. This smartphone is expected to arrive sometime soon and go on sale during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 slated to happen this month. The online retailer has now hosted the Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition quiz contest for participants to win Rs. 500.

The Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition contest is now live on the Amazon app. It is live from September 3 and it will be hosted until September 25, which accounts for 25 days. The contest will select 200 winners and they will be declared after the quiz. The winners will get Rs. 500 credited to their Amazon Pay Balance on or before September 26.

It is very important to answer all questions in the quiz contest correctly to get a chance to win the prize. Also, the answers should be provided within five seconds to enter the lucky draw. While many users may provide correct answers, only the ones who are picked from the lucky draw will be eligible to get the prize.

Question 1: What is the India-first feature in Camon 19 Pro Mondrian?

Answer: Multiple Colour changing Back Panel

Question 2: What is the RAM on the device?

Answer: 13GB (8GB Physical RAM + 5GB virtual RAM with memory fusion tech)

Question 3: Camon 19 Pro Mondrain has Industry 1st camera configuration of:

Answer: 64MP RGBW+(G+P) with OIS + 50MP +2MP

Question 4: What is the screen configuration in Camon 19 Pro Mondrian?

Answer: 6.8″ FHD+ display with 0.98mm Industry slimmest bezels

Question 5: Choose the Biometric authentication options in Camon 19 Pro Mondrain

Answer: Ultrafast Anti-Oil Side Fingerprint Sensor + Face Unlock

That's it!

