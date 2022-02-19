Amazon Tecno Spark 8C Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 500 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After hosting a slew of quiz contests and offering gadgets such as smartphones as prizes, Amazon India is now hosting the Tecno Spark 8C Quiz. This quiz contest is live on the e-commerce portal's app. As a result, all the questions asked in this quiz contest are based on the features and specs of the upcoming smartphone.

The Amazon Tecno Spark 8C Quiz contest is now live on the Amazon app and users can participate in it from February 17, 2022 to March 15, 2022. Notably, the Tecno Spark 8C smartphone is all set to be launched in the country sometime soon and the quiz contest coincides with the same.

Today, Amazon India will declare 200 winners and each of these winners will get Rs. 500 Amazon Pay Balance. The winner announcement will be made on March 17, 2022. Without further ado, here is the list of all the questions and answers that you need to know to participate in the Amazon Tecno Spark 8C Quiz. As usual, you can find this quiz along with the rest under the Funzone section.

Amazon Tecno Spark 8C Quiz Answers

Given that it is important to answer the questions correctly, we have listed the questions and correct answers so that you can try your luck at winning the prize in this quiz content. Check out the answers below and get a chance to win the prize of Rs. 500.

Question 1: What is the RAM capacity of Spark 8C?

Answer: 6GB

Question 2: What is the battery capacity of Spark 8C?

Answer: 5000mAh

Question 3: What is the display setup of Spark 8C?

Answer: 6.6 HD+ 90Hz Refresh Rate

Question 4: What is the rear camera setup on the Spark 8C?

Answer: 13MP AI Dual

Question 5: Which is the storage capacity of Spark 8C?

Answer: 64GB

It is very important to answer all questions in the quiz contest correctly to get a chance to win the prize. Also, the answers should be provided within five seconds as a workaround to enter the lucky draw. While many users may provide correct answers, only the ones who are picked from the lucky draw will be eligible to get the prize.

