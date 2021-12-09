Amazon Tecno Spark 8T Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 500 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After hosting a slew of quiz contests and offering gadgets such as smartphones as prizes, Amazon India is now hosting the Tecno Spark 8T Quiz. This quiz contest is live on the e-commerce portal's app. As a result, all the questions asked in this quiz contest are based on the features and specs of the upcoming smartphone.

The Amazon Tecno Spark 8T Quiz contest is now live on the Amazon app and users can participate in it from December 7, 2021 to December 28, 2021. Notably, the Tecno Spark 8T smartphone is all set to be launched in the country sometime soon and the quiz contest coincides with the same.

Today, Amazon India will declare 200 winners and each of these winners will get Rs. 500 Amazon Pay Balance. The winner announcement will be made on January 4, 2022. Without further ado, here is the list of all the questions and answers that you need to know to participate in the Amazon Tecno Spark 8T Quiz. As usual, you can find this quiz along with the rest under the Funzone section.

Amazon Tecno Spark 8T Quiz Answers

Given that it is important to answer the questions correctly, we have listed the questions and correct answers so that you can try your luck at winning the prize in this quiz content. Check out the answers below and get a chance to win the prize of Rs. 500.

Question 1: What is the screen size of Spark 8T?

Answer: 6.6 inch

Question 2: What is the battery capacity of Spark 8T?

Answer: 5000mAh

Question 3: What is the processor in Spark 8T?

Answer: Mediatek G35

Question 4: What is the camera setup on the Spark 8T?

Answer: 50MP AI Dual

Question 5: Which display is used in Spark 8T?

Answer: FHD+

It is very important to answer all questions in the quiz contest correctly to get a chance to win the prize. Also, the answers should be provided within five seconds as a workaround to enter the lucky draw. While many users may provide correct answers, only the ones who are picked from the lucky draw will be eligible to get the prize.

Best Mobiles in India