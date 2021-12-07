Tecno Spark 8T Official Teaser Hints Imminent Launch In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Tecno, the affordable smartphone brand is gearing up to launch another new smartphone in India. Last month, the company launched the updated version of one of its smartphones - Tecno Spark 8 in the country. Now, it appears to be all set to launch the Tecno Spark 8T. We say so as the company has officially teased the upcoming model via its Twitter account but there is no word regarding the exact launch date.

Tecno Spark 8T Teaser

The official teaser shared by Tecno's Twitter handle shows that the smartphone will arrive in the Cyan color variant while we can expect other options as well. From the teaser image, it looks like the smartphone will flaunt a dual-camera setup at the rear. At the right edge, we can expect the power button and volume rockers as seen on other smartphones.

For now, there is nothing much that is known about the upcoming Tecno smartphone that has been spotted on teasers. We can expect further clarity regarding its specifications and features to surface online in the coming weeks via speculations or official teasers. Also, its launch date is yet to be revealed by the company.

The latest entrant from the company is the Tecno Spark 8 Pro and we can expect the upcoming model to be a toned-down variant of the same due to the T suffix in the model name. However, it is yet to be launched in India.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro Specifications

To recap on the specs of the Tecno Spark 8 Pro, the smartphone was launched with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and a notch to house the selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, it appears to flaunt a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset teamed up with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the Tecno Spark 8 Pro makes use of a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.4 and a tertiary AI lens with an f/2.0 aperture. At the front, it appears to flaunt an 8MP selfie camera with dual-LED flash. The smartphone runs Android 11 topped with HiOS 7.6 and gets the power from a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

