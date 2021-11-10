New Tecno Spark 8 Debuts In India For Rs. 9,299; What's New In Store? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno Spark 8 was originally launched back in September in India. Now, the brand has brought a new variant for the same device. The new variant comes with a different chipset and storage configuration. Besides, you get several Indian languages support and camera features.

New Tecno Spark 8 Price In India

The new variant of the Tecno Spark 8 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,299 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. It will be available in the same color options as the old model namely - Iris Purple, Atlantic Blue, and Turquoise Cyan.

To recall, the old model was announced with 2GB RAM and 64GB internal storage priced at Rs. 7,999. The new variant will also be available across all retail stores in the country.

New Tecno Spark 8 Key Specs

The new variant of the Tecno Spark 8 has the same 6.56-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with slim bezels, and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. However, there is the Mediatek Helio G25 chipset under the hood of the new model which is paired with 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device and it will run Android 11 OS with HiOS 7.6 custom skin out-of-the-box. There is a 16MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front-facing camera sensor. Camera features include AI Beauty, smile shot, AI portrait, HDR, AR Shot, filters, time-lapse, panorama, slow motion, and so on.

The new variant also includes HyperEngine technology and supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for connectivity.

Reasons To Buy New Tecno Spark 8 Smartphone

The new variant of the Tecno Spark 8 is priced higher than its precursor. However, you get a better chipset, 3GB RAM, and multiple camera features by paying an extra Rs. 1,300. Besides, the HyperEngine technology in the Tecno Spark 8 will give you a better gaming experience. Besides, the Tecno Spark 8 with Helio G25 will compete with smartphones like the Redmi 9A and the Micromax In 1b in the country.

Best Mobiles in India