Just In
- 1 hr ago Vivo Y76s With Dimensity 810 Announced At Rs. 20,900; Does Dimensity 810 Makes It Better?
- 1 hr ago Why Windows 11 KB5007215 Is A Must Install For AMD CPU Powered PCs
- 1 hr ago GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition Gameplay Leaks Online Before Official Launch
- 3 hrs ago Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Sale: Discount Offers On OPPO Reno6 5G, OPPO A15s, OPPO A53s 5G, And More
Don't Miss
- News Wrestler Nisha Dahiya, brother shot dead at Sushil Kumar Academy in Haryana's Sonipat
- Sports Babar doesn't need to do anything differently in semi-final against Australia: PCB chief Ramiz Raja
- Finance SIP AUM Surpasses Rs. 5.5 Trillion In October Month
- Movies Memes On Amitabh Bachchan's Viral Wall Painting Go Viral
- Education HP TET Admit Card 2021 Released At hpbose.org, Here’s How To Download The Hall Ticket
- Lifestyle Kurup Promotions: Sobhita Dhulipala Sets Traditional Fashion Goals With Her Exquisite Outfits
- Automobiles Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE & Hypermotard 950 SP Launched In India
- Travel 10 Best Winter Destinations in North East India
New Tecno Spark 8 Debuts In India For Rs. 9,299; What's New In Store?
Tecno Spark 8 was originally launched back in September in India. Now, the brand has brought a new variant for the same device. The new variant comes with a different chipset and storage configuration. Besides, you get several Indian languages support and camera features.
New Tecno Spark 8 Price In India
The new variant of the Tecno Spark 8 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,299 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. It will be available in the same color options as the old model namely - Iris Purple, Atlantic Blue, and Turquoise Cyan.
To recall, the old model was announced with 2GB RAM and 64GB internal storage priced at Rs. 7,999. The new variant will also be available across all retail stores in the country.
New Tecno Spark 8 Key Specs
The new variant of the Tecno Spark 8 has the same 6.56-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with slim bezels, and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. However, there is the Mediatek Helio G25 chipset under the hood of the new model which is paired with 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.
A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device and it will run Android 11 OS with HiOS 7.6 custom skin out-of-the-box. There is a 16MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front-facing camera sensor. Camera features include AI Beauty, smile shot, AI portrait, HDR, AR Shot, filters, time-lapse, panorama, slow motion, and so on.
The new variant also includes HyperEngine technology and supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for connectivity.
Reasons To Buy New Tecno Spark 8 Smartphone
The new variant of the Tecno Spark 8 is priced higher than its precursor. However, you get a better chipset, 3GB RAM, and multiple camera features by paying an extra Rs. 1,300. Besides, the HyperEngine technology in the Tecno Spark 8 will give you a better gaming experience. Besides, the Tecno Spark 8 with Helio G25 will compete with smartphones like the Redmi 9A and the Micromax In 1b in the country.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
24,893
-
18,455
-
9,000
-
26,999
-
6,000
-
15,427
-
6,999
-
17,217
-
12,720
-
16,375