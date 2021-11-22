Tecno Pova Neo, Yet Another Budget Smartphone Likely On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Tecno, the smartphone brand known for launching budget smartphones, has launched a couple of smartphones - Pova and Pova 2. These new phones were launched under the Pova series in a slew of markets. Now, it looks like the next model in this series will be the Tecno Pova Neo.

As per rumors, the Tecno Pova Neo is expected to be launched in the African markets. Ahead of its launch, the complete specifications of the smartphone and its renders have emerged online.

Tecno Pova Neo Renders Leak

The Tecno Pova Neo renders reveal that the smartphone could be launched in three color options including Geek Blue, Powehi and Obsidian Black. At the front, it looks like there will be a selfie camera sensor housed within the waterdrop notch. At the rear, there seems to be a dual-camera setup alongside a quad-LED flash. Also, there appears to be a fingerprint sensor at the rear while the power and volume keys are at the right.

Tecno Pova Neo Specifications

From the leaked specifications as suggested by DroidAfrica, the Tecno Pova Neo is expected to bestow a 6.82-inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Under its hood, the smartphone is expected to get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset that might be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space.

For imaging, the upcoming Tecno smartphone is believed to arrive with a dual-camera setup comprising a 13MP primary camera sensor. At the front, there could be an 8MP selfie camera sensor as well. A 6000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within along with support for 18W fast charging support.

When it comes to these rumors, the Tecno Pova Neo that could be in the pipeline is also said to be an entry-level device. Besides this, the report has also leaked the possible pricing of the smartphone. Going by the same, the Tecno smartphone in question could be priced at KSH 16,500 (approx. $147 or Rs. 10,500). The reports hint that the smartphone could be launched in December this year.

