Tecno Pop 5C, An Entry-Level Smartphone Gets Unveiled News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Tecno Mobile, the Transsion Holdings subsidiary, has been quite popular among buyers of affordable devices. Earlier the brand launched feature phones and entry-level smartphones. Now, after taking the wraps of premium mid-range and flagship devices, the company has unveiled a new entry-level smartphone - Tecno Pop 5C.

Tecno Pop 5C Details

The Tecno Pop 5C looks like a rather outdated model with a design that we saw a few years back. We say so as the smartphone features thick and old-fashioned bezels at the top and bottom. The top bezel features a selfie camera alongside the flash unit while the bottom bezel houses the capacitive buttons for home, back and multitasking.

In terms of specifications, the Tecno Pop 5C bestows a compact 5-inch IPS LCD display with a basic resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The device gets the power from a Unisoc SC7731E processor that is supported by a meager 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space.

When it comes to the other aspects, the latest low-end smartphone from Tecno arrives with a single 5MP camera sensor at its rear with an LED flash unit and a 2MP selfie camera sensor. Powering the smartphone is a small 2400mAh battery that can be powered via a micro USB port instead of a Type-C port.

Besides these specs, even the interface seems dated as the Tecno Pop 5C runs Android 10 Go Edition. We can expect the smartphone to not get any future updates given the strategy of delivering software updates to its previous devices.

For now, the company remains tight-lipped regarding the pricing and availability of the Tecno Pop 5C. We can expect it to be a budget offering priced under Rs. 7,000, given the basic hardware and outdated design. When it comes to color options, it has been unveiled in two variants - Dark Blue and Lake Blue. We can expect the company to share further details regarding its availability and cost in the coming weeks.

While it remains to be seen if the Tecno Pop 5C will be launched in India, we can expect it to arrive given the success the company is enjoying in the market.

