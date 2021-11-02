Tecno Camon 18i With Triple Rear Cameras Announced Silently News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The affordable smartphone brand Tecno has silently unveiled a new smartphone. Well, the talk is about the Tecno Camon 18i, which is tipped to be a rebranded variant of the Camon 17. As per reports, this smartphone is said to have a triple-camera setup and 18W fast charging support.

Tecno Camon 18i Price And Availability

As per DroidAfrica, an Android-focused blog, the Tecno Camon 18i has been launched in Nigeria for NGN 84,500 (approx. Rs. 15,400). The smartphone has been launched in a single storage variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The device has been launched in three color variants such as Deep Sea, Tranquil Green, and Frost Silver.

As the details pertaining to the Tecno Camon 18i have not been revealed on the company website, there is no official confirmation regarding the launch of this smartphone in the global markets.

Tecno Camon 18i Specifications

When it comes to specifications, the report notes that the Tecno Camon 18i runs Android 11 OS topped with the company's HiOS 7.6. It adorns a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1640 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The hardware aspects of the Tecno smartphone comprise an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which is teamed up with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

For imaging, the Tecno Camon 18i bestows a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor, a QVGA secondary sensor and a tertiary AI lens, noted the report. At the front, the Tecno smartphone uses a 16MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options bundled with the Tecno Camon 18i include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of expandable storage space. The sensors onboard the smartphone include an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The other goodies of the Tecno Camon 18i are a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support as in many other affordable smartphones from various brands.

Best Mobiles in India