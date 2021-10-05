Tecno Spark 8P Design, Features Leaked Online; Helio G70 Chip, 50MP Triple Cameras Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Last month, Tecno announced the Spark 8 smartphone in India. Now, the brand is expected to launch a new handset dubbed Spark 8P to its Spark series. The brand is yet to confirm the existence of the Spark 8P. In the latest development, renders of the Spark 8P have revealed its features and design.

Tecno Spark 8P Renders Revealed Online

The renders of the Tecno Spark 8P have been shared by a Twitter user Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz). The phone is said to come in four color options namely Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Cocoa Gold.

In terms of design, the phone can be seen with a dual-pattern design at the back. There will be vertical stripes at the bottom part and a glossy design on the top. The phone will ship with a triple rear camera setup and the sensors will include a 50MP primary camera. Other sensors are still unknown at this moment.

Tecno Spark 8P Expected Features

Upfront, the phone is said to flaunt a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. However, the resolution of the front camera is still under wraps. The processing will be handled by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

It also remains to be seen whether there is another storage variant or not. Other features of the Tecno Spark 8P will include a 5,000 mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a DTS stereo speaker.

Tecno Spark 8P In India

As far as the launch is concerned, there is no word regarding the launch date or timeline of the upcoming Tecno Spark 8P. However, we can say the upcoming smartphone will be a budget offering and expected to compete with smartphones like the Redmi 10 Prime and the Samsung Galaxy M12. It will be better to take this as speculations until the brand confirms anything.

Tecno recently launched the Spark 8 smartphone for Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB RAM and 64GB model. Features of the phone include a 6,000 mAh battery, Android 11 (Go edition), dual rear cameras, and so on.

