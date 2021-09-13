Tecno Spark 8 Debuts With Helio P22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery; India Price And Sale Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

As promised, Tecno has announced the Spark 8 smartphone in India. It is the successor of the Tecno Spark 7 that was launched back in April this year. The Spark 8 features include a MediaTek chip, dual cameras, and a 5,000 mAh battery while the predecessor packs a larger 6,000 mAh battery. However, the successor flaunts a different design as the fingerprint sensor is placed into the camera module.

Tecno Spark 8 Features To Check Out

The Tecno Spark 8 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

There is a dual rear camera setup with quad-LED flash and camera sensors include a 16MP primary sensor and a QVGA secondary camera. Upfront, you get an 8MP selfie camera placed into a notch. Running Android 11 (Go edition) with HiOS 7.6, the device gets power from a 5,000 mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging technology.

For connectivity, the smartphone includes dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, has a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone. Lastly, it measures 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4mm in dimensions and weighs 190g.

Tecno Spark 8 Price And Sale In India

The Tecno Spark 8 price has been set at Rs. 7,999 for 2GB RAM and 64GB storage model. It comes in three color options - Iris Purple, Atlantic Blue, and Turquoise Cyan. The phone will be available for purchase through retail stores starting September 15 across the country. However, the online availability of the handset is yet to be announced.

Worth Your Money?

The smartphone comes with good looking design with great camera features, a capable processor, and a large battery, Even you get dual flash at the front which can click good images in low-light conditions. Additionally, smartphones like the Redmi 9A and the Realme C11 offer better features at the same price range. However, both models skip fingerprint sensors.

