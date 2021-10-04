Tecno Camon 18 Premier Unveiled With Gimbal-Stabilized Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Tecno Camon 18 Premier has been unveiled in select markets. The series includes previously launched models - the Camon 18 and Camon 18P. All these smartphones are likely to be official in the global markets sometime soon. Talking about the Tecno Camon 18 Premier, it comes with a 64MP triple-camera unit that is gimbal-stabilized.

The other highlights of the Tecno smartphone include an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a selfie camera sensor with a dual-flash unit, and a new MediaTek Helio G series SoC. Let's take a look at the other aspects of the Tecno Camon 18 Premier smartphone from here.

Tecno Camon 18 Premier Specifications

The Tecno Camon 18 Premier bestows an AGC glass at the rear, which takes its thickness up to a meager 8.15 mm. Dominating the front of the smartphone is a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor. The screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Running Android 11 OS topped with the company's Hi OS 8.0, the Tecno Camon 18 Premier makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. A 4750mAh battery fuels the smartphone with support for 33W fast charging. It is touted that the smartphone's battery can be charged up to 64 percent in as soon as 30 minutes.

On the optics front, the Tecno smartphone bestows a 32MP selfie camera sensor with dual-LED flash. Moving on to the flip side, the Camon 18 Premier flaunts a triple-camera sensor with a 64MP primary sensor, a gimbal-stabilized 12MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP tertiary periscope lens with 60x Hyper Zoom. The device uses the Galileo algorithm engine to capture moon shots via its Moon Probe feature. Also, there are other camera features including night portrait video, ultra-wide videos, and portrait video bokeh.

Connectivity features on-board include dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, and a USB Type-C port.

The pricing of the Tecno Camon 18 Premier is yet to be revealed and it comes in two color options - Vast Sky and Polar Night.

